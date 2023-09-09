Arunachal: Toy Donation Drive For Underprivileged Children In West Kameng District

NET Web Desk

An initiative by West Kameng deputy commissioner Akriti Sagar, to encourage people to donate as many old toys as possible to their respective Anganwadi centres so that every underprivileged child gets an opportunity to have holistic development through toys, games, and storybooks, a mass toy donation drive has been launched in all Anganwadi centres of West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh from July 19 this year.

As per information, this initiative is under the aegis of the new Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, which seek to address the challenges of malnutrition in children, adolescent girls, pregnant women, and lactating mothers through a strategic shift in nutrition content and delivery and the creation of a convergent eco-system to develop and promote practices that promote health, wellness, and immunity.

The initiative is aimed at bridging the gap between privileged and underprivileged children by instilling values of sharing and caring in each child.

However, as per sources, a total of 471 toys were collected from all the ICDS projects in the district.