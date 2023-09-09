Assam: 79 New Sub-Districts, Complete Withdrawal Of AFSPA; Assam Cabinet Takes Many Important Decisions

NET Web Desk

As per reports, various important decisions were taken during the recently held Assam Cabinet meeting including the decision to move the Centre for the complete withdrawal of the AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Power Act) from the state.

“Since the Disturbed Area Act and the Armed Forces Special Power Act have been in force in the State since 1990, the Cabinet today decided to move the Centre for the withdrawal of these two Acts to take the peace process forward”, the Assam CM briefed after the meeting.

He further added, “We will create 79 new subdivisions or sub-districts in the LACs in the state. On September 17, we will restore the Biswanath and Tamulpur districts to make them work as full-fledged districts. In the case of the Bajali district, there are some disputes. We need around 20 days to sort out the disputes and restore the district status to Bajali before the Durga Puja.”

Talking about the current power scenario in the state, he said he would meet the Union Power Minister soon. In that context, he added, “We will discuss ways to come out of the current power situation in the state”.

The CM further said, “We have brought some changes in the Panchayati Raj Act. From now on, the Gaon Panchayat poll will not be under the banner of political parties. The Anti-Defection Law will be applicable in the case of Zila Parishad. If less than 50 members of a Parishad want to shift their party loyalty, their membership will be cancelled. The audit of Zila Parishad will come under the Accountant General of India.”

As informed, the decision to upgrade several colleges in the state as universities in Sivasagar, Kokrajhar, Nagaon, North Lakhimpur, Bongaigaon, etc. districts was also taken.

Lastly, the CM talked about the government introducing some important bills in the coming session of the State Assembly.