Assam Police Held Three With Cannabis Worth Rs 40 lakh At Churaibari, Truck Driver Escapes

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 09, 2023: The Assam police arrested three people for smuggling 401 kg of cannabis from Tripura to Assam on Saturday morning. The incident took place at the Churaibari check-post along the Assam-Tripura border, where chaos broke out after the police intercepted a twelve-wheeler lorry.

According to the police, the lorry bearing registration number TR01AS-1811 was coming from Agartala and crossed the Tripura border late at night. It was stopped by the Assam’s Churaibari police for a routine search. During the search, the police found 66 packets of cannabis hidden in a secret cabin of the lorry. The police seized the contraband, which has an estimated black market value of more than Rs 40 lakh, and arrested three people who were travelling in the lorry.

However, the lorry driver managed to flee from the spot by taking advantage of the commotion. The police said that he had bribed some Tripura police personnel to let him pass through the border. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the driver and his accomplices.

The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act against the arrested persons and are investigating their links with drug traffickers in Tripura and Assam.