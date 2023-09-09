First-Ever NCC Festival To Debut In Tripura, Showcasing Talent From 26 Colleges: NER Additional Director MG Gagan Deep

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 09, 2023: Excitement is building as Tripura prepares to host its inaugural National Cadet Corps (NCC) festival later this month. The event will feature NCC students representing 26 colleges from across the state, offering a platform for them to showcase their diverse talents and skills.

The announcement came during the visit of NCC North Eastern Region Additional Director, Major General Gagan Deep, who arrived in the state for a two-day trip.

On the first day of his visit, Major General Gagan Deep had a significant meeting with Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha. Discussions during this meeting primarily focused on strategies to expand the reach of NCC in the state.

During the meeting, the spokesperson highlighted various challenges faced by the NCC and presented future plans aimed at enhancing its presence and effectiveness in Tripura.

The second day of Major General Gagan Deep’s visit saw him visiting the NCC camp located at College Tilla in Agartala city. There, he engaged in discussions with officials and addressed various issues concerning the organization’s operations and activities in the region.

The upcoming NCC festival promises to be a landmark event for Tripura, as it not only provides a stage for talented cadets but also emphasizes the importance of NCC in the state’s educational landscape. As preparations intensify, anticipation continues to grow among both participants and the local community.