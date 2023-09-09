Nagaland: “Together For Clean Air”; International Clean Air Day And Blue Skies Celebrated Across The State

NET Web Desk

As per information, on Friday, across the state, “International Clean Air Day and Blue Skies” was celebrated under the theme ‘Together for Clean Air’.

The district administration of Kohima in collaboration with Zub Zub India, Kohima Smart City Development Ltd, and Kohima Municipal Council, organised the event at Kohima’s Capital Cultural Hall.

As reported, the special guest of the event DC Kohima, Shanavas C, urged citizens to maintain cleanliness in the city and asked the students to become ambassadors for creating awareness about safeguarding the cleanliness of the city.

Moreover, Er. Kezha Thenuo, CEO of KSCDL, talking about ‘smart living’ shared the fact that 6.7 million deaths occur annually as 99% of the world’s population is exposed to polluted air.

He added, ” Air pollution stood as the single greatest environmental risk to human health and a major preventable cause of death and disease globally. Therefore, the battle against air pollution has become indispensable”

He also highlighted the National Clean Air Program (NCAP) as a national-level strategy that seeks inclusive public participation and the development of trained manpower and infrastructure to combat air pollution. Lastly, he urged all citizens to support the efforts of Kohima Smart City Development Limited in making Kohima a more livable city.

As reported, 22 schools participated in the event. Of them, the epitome award was earned by North Field School and Riizhiikhrie Government High School, Bayavii Higher Secondary School, and GMS Midland received the best performing schools.

Besides Kohima, a similar event was organised in Phek and the North East Institute of Social Sciences and Research (NEISSR).