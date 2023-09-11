Assam: Autumn Session Of Assam Assembly From Today

NET Web Desk

The autumn session of will continue for 5 days in the newly inaugurated Legislative State Assembly.

As per sources, the government will be introducing bills, supplementary demands for grants and supplementary appropriations (additional budgetary provisions) for the financial year 2023–24, on the first day of the Assembly.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika requested the members of the State Assembly to ensure the smooth functioning of the session by working across party lines.

He assured that the opposition would get time to express their views as per the rules of the Assembly and added that the Government would introduce around 23 bills, including one for the amendment to the Panchayat Act, upgrading colleges, universities, etc., during the session.