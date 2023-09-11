Assam Youth Loses Rs 1.70 Lakh To Online Fraud, Threatens To Commit Suicide At Bandhan Bank In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 11, 2023: A youth from Assam’s Patharkandi assembly constituency, Rubel Uddin, has alleged that he lost Rs 1.70 lakh to online fraud from his account at Bandhan Bank’s North Phulbari branch in Tripura. He has accused the bank authorities of negligence and demanded a refund of his money. He has also threatened to commit suicide inside the bank if his money is not returned.

The incident took place on September 06, when Rubel Uddin noticed that Rs 1.70 lakh was transferred from his account through the bank’s M Bandhan app without his knowledge or consent. He immediately reported the matter to the bank authorities, but they did not take any action or provide any explanation. He also submitted an application to the bank for a refund, but it was not processed.

On Monday, Rubel Uddin came to the bank with some people from his village, Kathaltali in Patharkandi, and staged a protest against the bank. He sieged the staff and the manager and demanded that they look into the matter and return his money. He said that he was a victim of online fraud and that the bank was responsible for it. He said that the customer’s money was not safe in the bank and that the hackers could easily access it through the app. He also said that he had approached the higher authorities of the bank, but they did not help him.

Rubel Uddin also made a shocking statement that he would commit suicide inside the bank if his money was not returned. He said that he had worked hard to earn that money and that he could not bear the loss. He held the bank authorities accountable for his life and his money.

It is alleged that this is not the first case of online fraud involving Bandhan Bank. Several customers have complained that they have lost money from their accounts through the M Bandhan app. The bank has not taken any effective measures to prevent such incidents or compensate the customers.

The police have been informed about the situation and are trying to calm down Rubel Uddin and his supporters. They are also investigating the case of online fraud and trying to trace the hackers. The bank authorities have not issued any statement or apology regarding the matter.