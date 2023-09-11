Meghalaya: NEIGRIHMS Puts A Ban On Pets In RMO Hostel; Resident Doctors Furious

NET Web Desk

The director of NEIGRIHMS issued a notice directed to the resident doctors of the RMO hostel, asking them not to keep pets inside their respective rooms as it has led to an enormous violation of order in the institute.

“A maximum of three (3) days will be given in this regard to relocate their pets if anyone is having one and if anyone is found violating the above order, stern actions will be taken against them by the authority concerned. They will be subjected to a penalty of Rs 10,000 and if found the same being repeated then they will be debarked from the hostel (sic),” the notice read.

However, a petition has been sent to the director by the doctors and pet guardians of NEIGRIHMS requesting him to rescind the notice banning pet animals in the RMO hostel, also mentioning that they had to reach out to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India following the notice to be guided on how to deal with the crisis.

As per reports, PETA is likely to send a letter to the NEIGRIHMS director seeking withdrawal of the notice, by Monday.

Moreover, resident doctors claimed the notice to be “unjust and unfair” and one of them said “As doctors, we owe it to our patients to be available 24×7 in case of emergencies, especially during the days we are on duty. So, it is of absolute importance that we have to reside in the campus. The notice saying that we have to relocate our pets or get debarked from our quarters is forcing us to abandon these innocent animals if we have to stay here”.

“Forcing us to leave our pets would be a violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960,” the doctors said.

The doctors quoted Article 51A(g) of the Constitution of India, which makes it a fundamental duty of the citizens of India to protect and improve the natural environment and have compassion for all living creatures.

They added “The imposition of any kind of ban on keeping pets or letting them use the common areas would certainly go against the basic principles laid down by the apex court in the case of AWBI versus A Nagaraja, which held that all animals have a fundamental right to live with honour and dignity and lead lives free from cruelty.