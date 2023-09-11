Tripura ‘Lakshya’ Scheme: CM Dr Manik Saha Hands Over Cheques Of Rs 5 Lakh To Three UPSC Aspirants

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 11, 2023 – In a heartwarming gesture, Chief Minister Prof Dr. Manik Saha of Tripura extended financial support to three promising young individuals who successfully cleared the Prelims of the UPSC examinations. This generous initiative, known as the “Lakshya” – Chief Minister Special Scheme for UPSC exams, aims to nurture the aspirations of young talents in the state.

During a media interaction held at the Chief Minister’s official residence here in Agartala city on Monday morning, Dr. Saha highlighted the program’s significant impact since its launch during the 2019-20 fiscal year. Under this scheme, deserving youths from Tripura with a family income of less than Rs 10 lakh per annum are eligible for financial assistance.

To date, a total of four outstanding individuals have benefitted from this initiative, receiving a financial boost of Rs 5 lakh each from 2019-20 to the 2022-23 financial years. Notably, the assistance doesn’t end with the preliminary exams; upon successfully clearing the main examinations, the government provides an additional disbursement of Rs 20,000 to further support their journey.

One inspiring success story from the scheme is that of Satabdee Majumder, who became the first beneficiary to transform her dreams into reality. She is now an accomplished IAS officer, having successfully navigated the rigorous selection process and secured her posting.

In continuation of this noble endeavour, Chief Minister Dr. Saha announced the names of three promising youths from Tripura who have been enlisted for financial support in the 2023-24 financial year. Their dedication and determination have earned them the opportunity to receive cheques worth Rs 5 lakh each, which were presented to their respective family members during the event.

The recipients of this year’s support include Joy Debnath of Santirbazar, Jyotishman Chakma of Abhoynagar, and Victor Debbarma of Krishnanagar. As they embark on their UPSC journey, the Chief Minister’s scheme serves as a beacon of hope and encouragement for aspiring civil servants in Tripura.