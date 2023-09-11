Tripura Road Transport Corporation Introduces e-Ticketing System For Easy Convenience Of Passengers

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 11, 2023: In a significant development on Monday, the Tripura Road Transport Corporation (TRTC) inaugurated its new e-ticketing system during a ceremonial event presided over by TRTC Chairman Abhijit Deb. Additionally, Clear Trip Pvt Ltd has entered into a partnership with TRTC to offer ticketing services for various domestic and international airlines to all TRTC customers.

The event, attended by Vice-Chairman Samar Roy, TRTC Director Ashok Pal, and other dignitaries, marked a milestone in TRTC’s commitment to enhancing passenger convenience.

TRTC Chairman Abhijit Deb highlighted that the introduction of the e-ticketing system was aimed at improving the experience of common passengers. As part of this initiative, passengers traveling on TRTC buses between Agartala to Sabroom and Agartala to Khowai can now conveniently pay their fares through the PayTM application at various ticket counters. This is made possible through the use of PayTM QR code-enabled sound boxes, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free payment process.

Addressing potential concerns, Chairman Abhijit Deb assured that any issues related to this payment method would be promptly addressed to ensure passenger satisfaction.

In addition to the labeling system, TRTC has collaborated with Clear Trip Pvt Ltd to offer ticketing services for a wide range of national and international flights. TRTC customers can now access these services directly from TRTC counters, making it easier for travellers to plan their journeys, whether domestic or abroad.

This strategic partnership between TRTC and Clear Trip Pvt Ltd represents a significant step forward in enhancing the travel experience for all TRTC customers, offering them a one-stop solution for both bus transportation and flight ticketing services.