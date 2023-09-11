Tripura’s District Administration Khowai Launches Innovative Initiative: Integrated District Development Blueprint

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 11, 2023: The District Administration of Khowai has unveiled an ambitious program known as the Integrated District Development Blueprint. This groundbreaking initiative aims to comprehensively evaluate the development potential of the district and subsequently identify a portfolio of projects that are Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic, and Timely (SMART) across key social and economic sectors.

The blueprint is envisioned to provide a holistic vision for district development, facilitating the preparation of action plans for various central and state schemes by line departments.

The DM of Khowai district Chandni Chandran in a memorandum on Monday informed “The process will involve a consultative approach at the block level, where inputs will be solicited from various stakeholders, including administrative officials, law enforcement representatives, line department heads, elected representatives, and the general public. The media will also play a crucial role in actively participating in district-level consultations.”

“Key project identification guidelines have been established, requiring projects to either leverage existing potential within the block or municipal council area or address pressing local issues. These projects should bring about substantial social or economic benefits and ideally be self-sustaining. They are not bound by the guidelines of existing central or state schemes and should be achievable within the next three financial years.”

“To identify and refine these projects, consultative meetings have been scheduled in all six blocks and municipal councils within the district. These meetings will be presided over by the District Magistrate and Collector, Khowai. Coordination and arrangements for these meetings will be overseen by Sub-Divisional Magistrates for municipal areas and Block Development Officers for rural areas. Representatives from various line departments, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and more will attend these meetings, armed with project proposals and ideas”, the memorandum reads.

She also added “Furthermore, the public will be encouraged to participate in these consultative meetings and contribute their suggestions for development projects.

The process will involve a two-stage consultation, with a second meeting occurring after seven days of the initial one. During the second meeting, projects will be shortlisted, and site verifications will be conducted jointly by Block Development Officers/Chief Executive Officers and line department representatives. Projects will be categorized as short, medium, or long-term, with their tentative financial implications discussed.”

Each municipal council and block will establish a project screening committee, comprising Chief Executive Officers and Block Development Officers, responsible for finalizing the list of projects in each category. Drop boxes will be placed in municipal council and block headquarters to receive public suggestions.

District-level officers from various line departments will participate in the district-level meeting, where valuable insights from district MLAs and members of the media will be welcomed.

Consultative meetings have been scheduled as follows: Mungiakami on September 14; Khowai Municipal Council and Khowai Block on September 16; Teliamura Block on September 19; Tulashikar Block on September 20; Teliamura Municipal Council on September 21; Padmabil on September 26; and Kalyanpur Block on September 27.

While there is no earmarked fund for the implementation of the Integrated District Development Blueprint, the District Administration will actively seek funding through avenues such as Corporate Social Responsibility, available funds, and contributions from public representatives of Local Self-Government bodies. Convergence, schemes, and directorates will also be explored as potential sources of funding for these critical projects, she also added.