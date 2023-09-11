Tripura’s Remote School Students Protest Demanding Teachers

NET Web Desk

Agartala, September 11, 2023: The Jagabandhu Para Class XII school in Gandacherra under Dhalai district of Tripura has been grappling with a multitude of issues, with the most pressing concern being a severe shortage of teachers.

In response to this ongoing challenge, students from the school took to the streets by blocking the Gandacherra-Jagabandhu Para road on Monday morning, demanding immediate action from authorities, including the appointment of teachers.

The students voiced their frustration, highlighting the fact that the Jagabandhu Para Class XII school has been without an English teacher for four months, severely disrupting their studies. With annual examinations looming on the horizon, the situation has grown increasingly dire, affecting their academic progress.

Furthermore, students pointed out several other issues plaguing the school, including the lack of adequate facilities for mid-day meals and the deplorable condition of the Jagabandhu Para road, which has remained neglected for a prolonged period of five years.

In response to the students’ protest, high-ranking officials from the local administration, including the Deputy Commissioner (DCM), swiftly arrived at the scene to engage in a dialogue with the demonstrators. Following discussions and assurances of prompt action, the students decided to withdraw their road blockade, marking a temporary resolution to their grievances.

The incident sheds light on the urgent need for addressing the challenges faced by educational institutions in the region, particularly the recruitment of teachers to ensure a conducive learning environment for students.