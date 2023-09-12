Arunachal Pradesh: Galo Feature Film ‘The Redemption’ Wins 12 Awards; Puts Arunachal On Global Cinema Map

NET Web Desk

Galo feature film ‘The Redemption’ directed by the visionary Hali Welly and produced by Alison Welly of Space Miracle Studios Pvt Ltd, in a historic moment for the cinematic landscape of Arunachal Pradesh, has emerged as a powerhouse in the international and national film circuits, clinching 12 prestigious awards.

The film’s plot explores the depths of human emotions and intertwines themes of hope, despair, redemption, and friendship.

As per sources, the team had shot the entire film in the picturesque yet remote West Siang district and faced communication bottlenecks and other challenges but the production forged ahead and fostered people’s interest in filmmaking also creating employment opportunities and giving them a chance to the untrained and raw talents from the Galo community. For the first time in the state’s history, director Hali Welly utilised the ProRes Raw format capturing the pristine landscapes with unparalleled detail and clarity. This initiative not only narrated a gripping tale but also aimed to boost tourism in the region, allowing audiences worldwide to witness the region’s splendour through cinema.

“We cannot compete with Bollywood and Tollywood; moreover, there are no financiers ready to chip in funds for our local movies, as distributors don’t purchase our films due to various reasons known only to them,” Welly said highlighting the financial scenario.

Mention must be made that the international accolades began pouring in after the team was honoured with the Honorable Jury Mention Award at the 11th Indian Cine Film Festival, 2023, held in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Sunday.

The film was awarded in several categories at Rome International Film Awards, Benelux International Film Festival, Netherlands, Crown Point International Film Festival 2023, Chicago, Athens International Art Film Festival, Dubai International Cine Carnival, Mumbai 11th Indian Cine Film Festival, Indian Independent Film Festival, 7th Art Independent International Film Festival, Thiruvananthapura, Nitiin International Film Festival, Malaysia, Cannes World Film Festival, France, Calcutta International Cult Film Festival.

“The entire team behind The Redemption is incredibly proud and honoured to receive this recognition from the Indian Cine Film Festival, Mumbai. This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and creativity of everyone involved in the making of this film” as told by Welly at the Mumbai 11th Indian Cine Film Festival (ICFF) 2023.