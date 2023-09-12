Assam Police Seizes Illegal Burmese Betel Nut Worth Rs 1.50 Lakh; Two Arrested

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 12, 2023: In a recent operation, Churaibari police in Assam intercepted two individuals transporting illegal Burmese betel nuts from Karimganj to Dharmanagar. The incident took place on Tuesday morning around nine o’clock.

Reportedly, the contraband Burmese betel nuts were being transported from Karimganj, Assam, in a small cargo vehicle bearing registration number TR05F-1768, alongside a consignment of one hundred cartons of eggs. Upon arrival at the Assam’s Churaibari police station, the authorities impounded the vehicle and proceeded to search the illegal Burmese betel nuts, ultimately seizing them.

The confiscated betel nuts amounted to a total of five hundred kilograms, packed in ten sacks of fifty kilograms each. Their black market value is estimated to be around two and a half lakh rupees.

Subsequently, Churaibari police arrested two individuals involved in the illegal trade of Burmese betel nuts. They were identified as Zulfiqar Ali (30) and Prasenjit Deb (28). Both individuals hail from Ward No. 2 of Nadiapur-Shanichhara village, falling under Churaibari police station in Tripura state.

Pranab Milli, the officer in charge, informed that Bazaricherra police station have been instructed to initiate legal proceedings against the apprehended individuals, citing specific clauses related to the incident.