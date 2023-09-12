Newly Elected MLAs In Tripura Officially Assume Office

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 12, 2023: In a solemn ceremony held on Tuesday, two recently elected Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in Tripura were administered the oath of office.

The oath was administered by Speaker Biswabandhu Sen to Tofajjal Hossain, the MLA representing 20-Boxanagar, and Bindu Debnath, the MLA representing 23-Dhanpur. The swearing-in ceremony took place in the Assembly’s lobby.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of several dignitaries, including the Speaker of the Assembly, Biswabandhu Sen, Chief Minister Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, MLA Ratan Chakraborty, and other notable individuals.

It is worthy to mention here that the BJP candidate Tofajjal Hossain won from Boxanagar with 34,146 votes, while Mizan Hossain of CPIM received 3,909 votes after the sixth round of counting and on the other hand, BJP candidate Bindu Debnath triumphed with 30,017 votes, while Kaushik Chanda of CPIM received 11,146 votes.