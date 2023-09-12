Tripura Police Seize Narcotic Substances Worth Rs 6 Lakh In Agartala City

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 12, 2023: In a significant operation carried out by the staff of West Agartala and Battala police stations, led by their respective Officers-in-Charge (OCs), a substantial quantity of Eskuf Cough Syrup with an estimated value of approximately Rs 6 lakh was confiscated at IGM Chowmuhani in Agartala on Tuesday.

Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Deba Prasad Roy, informed reporters that the seizure resulted from actionable intelligence received by the state police regarding a Tata Ace Magic vehicle with registration number TR01C-4305, suspected to be transporting narcotic substances.

Accordingly, law enforcement officials from the Battala and West Agartala police stations, under the leadership of OC Jayanta Kumar Dey, began pursuing the vehicle from Colonel Chowmuhani. The vehicle disregarded traffic signals and eventually came to a halt near IGM Hospital Chowmuhani. The driver attempted to flee, but police personnel apprehended him, and they successfully prevented any potential accidents during the operation.

Sadar SDPO Deba Prasad Roy also revealed that the arrested driver, identified as Mithu Das, would undergo interrogation. Preliminary findings indicate that approximately 600 bottles of Eskuf Cough Syrup have been confiscated, with an estimated market value ranging from Rs 5 to 6 lakh. Further investigations into the matter are ongoing.