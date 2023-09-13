Assam: GU All Set To Introduce A New Course On ‘Election Campaign Management’

NET Web Desk

As per information, in favour of enthusiasts of the political sector aspiring to become political strategists and campaign managers, Gauhati University is set to introduce a Professional Certificate Course in Election Campaign Management.

It is reported to be a full-time program with a six-month duration and is aimed at empowering the students with the necessary skills and knowledge for political campaigns.

The course is said to include interaction with successful politicians and experts in the field with opportunities for hands-on experience and also opportunities for workshops and lecture sessions from senior politicians.

Moreover, opportunities for constituency management as well as political organisation management while working directly with Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assemblies

are to be provided.

The closing date for applications is September 30, 2023, as informed.

Also, classes for the course will be conducted on the GU campus.