Assam: Menstrual Leave For Female Students, Tezpur University Takes A Progressive Step

NET Web Desk

Taking a step forward, Tezpur University, following a directive from the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Women and Child Development, Govt. of India (MWCD), dated 16th Aug 2023, set to introduce menstrual leave for female students by allowing a 2% relaxation in minimum class attendance of 75%.

As per sources, this step is aimed at providing female students with a supportive and inclusive academic environment by recognising challenges faced by the girls during that time of the month.

As reported, this leave will be effective from Autumn Semester 2023.