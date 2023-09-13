Meghalaya: Engineering Wing For Meghalaya Police Gets Approval

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Cabinet on Tuesday approved the institution of an engineering wing in the police headquarters to enable the Police department to look after its extensive infrastructure in the state, as per reports.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma talking about the reasons behind its approval said that as police have a large infrastructure across the state an engineering wing will allow the department to take care of the buildings and offices.

He further added that in the absence of an engineering wing, the department would have to look for time-consuming alternatives and involve different agencies for the repair of even bathrooms and barracks.

The CM further informed that the government had earlier come up with a decision to sanction and keep a certain amount of funds to be utilised at the discretion of the Superintendent of Police and Deputy Commissioner of every district for immediate repair works at the district level to ensure proper infrastructure for policing.