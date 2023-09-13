Tripura: Ayushman Bhava Initiative Launched To Build Healthy Villages and Cities, Says CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 13, 2023: In a remarkable effort to ensure the well-being of its citizens, the Central Government, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has unveiled the “Ayushman Bhava” initiative. This ground-breaking program aims to usher in an era of health and prosperity by providing accessible health services to every citizen.

Addressing the state on Wednesday, Chief Minister Prof Dr. Manik Saha lauded this noble initiative as a significant step towards realizing a healthier India. He emphasized the importance of Ayushman Bhava in building healthy villages and cities.

Her Excellency, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, officially inaugurated the Ayushman Bhava program on Wednesday via a video conference. The event was attended by CM Dr. Saha, who participated remotely from the state secretariat, launching the program at the state level.

In a heartening move, Dr. Saha also took to social media to express gratitude towards philanthropists who have made remarkable contributions to assist tuberculosis patients and promote organ donation.

The Ayushman Bhava initiative, as part of the Seva Pakshakal program, will be conducted in three stages. It kicks off on September 17, 2023, coinciding with Prime Minister Modi’s birth anniversary, and concludes on October 2, 2023, on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, he added.

Simultaneously, Ayushman Bhava was launched with great enthusiasm in all eight districts of Tripura. The event saw the presence of ministers, district magistrates, Zilla Parishad leaders, Chief Medical Officers, and Medical Superintendents.

Ayushman Bhava is an extension of the renowned Ayushman Bharat program initiated in 2018. This comprehensive project focuses on establishing health and wellness centers across the nation. These centers will provide various services, including the Prime Minister’s Jan Arogya Yojana, Prime Minister’s Health Infrastructure Mission, Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, and Ayushman Bharat School Health and Wellness Program.

The project’s primary objective is to create healthy villages, robust parishads, thriving municipalities, and flourishing nagar panchayats. To achieve this, Asha workers and Anganwadi workers are expected to play a crucial role in raising health awareness in every ward across different villages.

Ayushman Bhava aspires to lay the foundation for a healthier and more prosperous India by the year 2030. This ambitious initiative underscores the government’s commitment to the well-being of its citizens and the nation’s long-term development.