Tripura Police Arrests Two With Heroin At Dharmanagar

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 13, 2023: In a significant development in the ongoing fight against drug trafficking, the Dharmanagar police apprehended two individuals and seized a substantial quantity of heroin weighing 50 grams. The arrested individuals have been identified as Sumantani Nath, 41 years old, and Raju Das, 55 years old.

The operation took place at around 10 am on Wednesday when a team of police officers, led by Inspector Momtaj Hasina, conducted a targeted raid at Sumantani Nath’s residence in Tongibari Ward No. 3, located under the jurisdiction of Dharmanagar Police Station.

During the meticulously executed operation, law enforcement officers discovered 50 grams of heroin concealed within a soap case inside the house. In addition to apprehending the homeowner, Sumantani Nath, the police also successfully arrested the alleged drug smuggler, Raju Das, a resident of Sanbil Anandpur in Assam.

According to information obtained from police sources, Raju Das had been involved in smuggling heroin from neighbouring Assam into various regions of Tripura. His latest destination for this illicit activity was Sumantani Nath’s residence. However, the police received confidential information about this operation, prompting their swift response.

Both Sumantani Nath and Raju Das have been taken into custody and are currently under interrogation at the police station. They will be presented before the court, where specific charges will be filed against them. Case number 149/2023 has been registered at Dharmanagar police station, and the authorities have invoked Sections 22/25/29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

This successful operation is seen as a significant achievement in the police’s ongoing efforts to combat drug-related crimes in the region. Local residents had long complained of drug trafficking and drug abuse issues in the Tongi area, making this intervention a crucial step toward addressing community concerns.