Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath Stresses Quality Education As Key To Corruption-Free Governance

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 13, 2023: The quest for a corruption-free government is intrinsically linked to the pursuit of quality education, asserted Tripura’s Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath during his address at the ‘AAGAM’ 3.0 annual function of Techno College of Engineering in Agartala on Wednesday.

Highlighting the significance of this occasion, Minister Nath praised Techno College of Engineering for its role in fostering multifaceted aspects of technical education. He acknowledged the tangible benefits reaped by students through the institution’s dedicated efforts in the realm of advanced technical education within the state.

Minister Nath recalled that following the establishment of the BJP government in Tripura in 2018, a vision of a self-reliant Tripura took root. This vision has catalyzed a profound transformation in the state’s education system, fostering an environment conducive to quality education and holistic development.

On this momentous day, Minister Nath expressed optimism about the bright future of Tripura’s students, foreseeing them as torchbearers who will elevate the state’s reputation both nationally and internationally. He expressed confidence that students, upon completing their meritorious education across various technical departments, will shine brightly in diverse fields, thereby enhancing the prestige of Tripura on the global stage.

Minister Nath’s address underscored the critical role that education plays in not only shaping individuals but also in nurturing a society and governance that upholds transparency and integrity.

In this event, the Power minister Nath was accompanied by the TCE’s Principal Dibakar Deb, Tripura University’s Vice-Chancellor Prof Ganga Prasad Prasain, Assistant Professor Dr Sunil Kalai and others educational personalities.