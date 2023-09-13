Union Minister Anupriya Patel Commences Two-Day Tripura Visit; Reviews Industrial Progress

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 13, 2023: In a significant development, Union Minister of State for Industries and Commerce, Anupriya Patel, embarked on a two-day state visit commencing on Tuesday. During her visit, the honorable Minister is set to explore various regions of the state, meticulously assessing the progress of Tripura’s industrial sector.

Upon her arrival today at the MBB Airport in Agartala, she received a warm and gracious reception from officials representing the Industries and Commerce department.

Later in the evening, Minister Anupriya Patel convened a pivotal meeting with Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha at the Civil Secretariat. The discussion revolved around a wide spectrum of subjects pertaining to the state’s industrial development and growth. Furthermore, she held a productive meeting with Governor SN Arya at the Raj Bhavan.

Taking to social media, Minister Patel expressed, “Called on the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tripura, @DrManikSaha2 ji. Had a very fruitful discussion regarding the implementation of various developmental initiatives undertaken by the Union Government for the State of Tripura.”

Earlier in the day, the Union Minister paid a visit to the Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Agartala, accompanied by high-ranking officials from the Industries and Commerce department. She engaged in enlightening discussions with Customs and State officials stationed at the Check Post. Mr. Vivek Verma, Secretary of the Land Ports Authority of India, provided an insightful overview of the Integrated Check Post’s operations, particularly its role in facilitating the movement of passenger traffic and goods across the border.

Minister Patel’s itinerary also included visits to the Bamboo Processing Factory and the Rubber Thread Production Unit in Agartala. During these visits, she interacted with local entrepreneurs, gaining firsthand insights into their endeavors.

Sharing her experiences, she stated, “Visited the Bamboo Processing Factory and Rubber thread processing unit in Agartala, along with Smt. Santana Chakma, Hon’ble Minister of Industries and Commerce, and Shri K.S. Sethi, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries and Commerce, State Govt of Tripura, and interacted with the entrepreneurs.”

To add to the notable interactions of her visit, Nabadal Banik, Chairman of Tripura Industries Development Corporation, had the privilege of a courtesy call with the Union Minister during the meeting.