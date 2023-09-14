Arunachal Pradesh: 10 Locations In East Siang Get Public Wi-Fi Services

NET Web Desk

As per reports, public Wi-Fi services at 10 locations in East Siang district were launched by Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong under the City Innovation Exchange of the Smart City Mission by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Moyong further hopes that this step will prove beneficial for the student community, business community and researchers.

Moreover, He advised the youths to use the services for beneficial purposes like acquiring knowledge, skills and personality development.

PSCDCL CEO Dr Manjuli Komut, further informed, “The facility has been extended to DC’s office complex, Siang Guest House, Pasighat Bazaar, the civil terminal of Pasighat airport, Komlighat, BPGH, APSTS bus stand and JN College”.