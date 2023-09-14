Assam: ICC Men’s WC Trophy Reaches Guwahati

NET Web Desk

As per reports, International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy arrived at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) stadium in Barsapara, Guwahati on Wednesday and was officially unveiled by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Joint Secretary Devajit Saikia along with ACA President Taranga Gogoi, and ACA secretary Tridib Konwar in the presence of ACA apex council members, former cricketers, former apex council members at the Barsapara stadium.

Guwahati is reported to be hosting four warm-up matches involving India, England, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan at Barsapara Stadium.

It is informed that the teams will begin practising from September 28 till October 1 at the Barsapara Stadium and Amingaon ACA Stadium.