INDIA Alliance To Boycott Anchors Across Nine News Channels

As per reports, 14 anchors across nine TV news channels will be boycotted by the INDIA alliance on the grounds of their communal coverage and deflection of issues from public interest.

It is learned that representatives of the alliance bloc will boycott the shows of the following 14 anchors: Aman Chopra, Amish Devgan and Anand Narasimhan of News18, Aditi Tyagi of Bharat Express, Ashok Shrivastav of DD News, Sudhir Chaudhary and Chitra Tripathi of Aaj Tak, Rubika Liyaquat of Bharat24, Gaurav Sawant and Shiv Aroor of India Today, Prachi Parashar of India TV, Navika Kumar and Sushant Sinha of Times Now Navbharat, and Arnab Goswami of Republic Bharat.

The alliance’s first coordination committee meeting on September 13, attended by 12 parties, decided on the boycott.

However, the boycotted channels will be under observation for some months and on any signs of improvement the ban will be withdrawn. The ban might further get harsh for the channels in case of no improvements, as informed by the alliance.