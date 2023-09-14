JRD Document Signed At BSF-BGB Border Co-Ordination Conference In Bangladesh

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 14, 2023: The Border Guarding Forces of India and Bangladesh successfully concluded the Inspectors General BSF, Region Commanders BGB level Border Co-ordination Conference held from September 11th to September 14th, 2023. The conference culminated with the signing of the Joint Record of Discussion (JRD) document, solidifying their commitment to enhanced cooperation along the international boundary.

A six-member Indian delegation, led by Pradip Kumar, IPS, Inspector General, BSF Frontier Meghalaya, actively participated in the conference. Meanwhile, the delegation from Bangladesh, led by Excellency MD Shazedur Rahman, Additional Director General, Region Commander, South-East Region BGB, Chattogram, represented the Bangladeshi side.

During the conference, both delegations engaged in extensive discussions on various bilateral issues of mutual interest. These discussions aimed to strengthen the understanding and cooperation between the two Border Guarding Forces. Key topics addressed included insurgent activities, trans-border crimes such as drug smuggling, border violations, pending infrastructural and developmental projects, and the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP). Additionally, strategies for building confidence among the local populations on both sides, fostering cooperation, and improving relations between the troops of both forces were thoroughly explored.

Throughout the deliberations, leaders from both delegations collaborated to find practical solutions to the challenges faced by their respective forces. Their collective goal was to create an environment of peace and tranquility along the international boundary while reinforcing the bonds of friendship, mutual trust, and cooperation.

Shri Pradip Kumar, IPS, Inspector General, BSF Meghalaya Frontier, expressed his appreciation to the Bangladeshi delegation for organizing a productive conference that yielded agreements on matters of mutual interest.

MD Shazedur Rahman, Additional Director General, Region Commander, South-East Region BGB, Chattogram, emphasized the sincere commitment of the Border Guards Bangladesh to maintaining peace and harmony along the International Boundary, further strengthening the existing cordial relations between the two elite border guarding forces.

This conference marked another milestone in the ongoing friendly relationship between the Border Guarding Forces of India and Bangladesh. Their commitment to regular coordination meetings, including Inspectors General, BSF Region Commanders, and BGB level Border Co-ordination Conferences every six months, has solidified their bond of friendship and mutual trust. These dialogues continue to be instrumental in resolving bilateral border issues through meaningful discussions at various command levels.