Meghalaya: Northeast’s 1st Fruit Wine Incubation Center In Shillong

NET Web Desk

In a bid to help farmers and winemakers of the region, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma inaugurated the first North East Fruit Wine Incubation Center at the campus of IHM Shillong.

In this regard, CM Sangma said, “Winemaking has been a tradition of the tribes of our State and through this, existing local winemakers and entrepreneurs can get technical support in winemaking, packaging & marketing. This is envisioned to create a shift from wine made from grapes as we explore our strength in fruit wines, focusing on local fruits. Our goal is to make Meghalaya the Fruit Wine Capital of India.”

He went on to praise quality packaging of the local wines and said that this initiative will help farmers and wine makers of the region to get maximum profit from their produce & encourage entrepreneurship among the youth.