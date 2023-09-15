Arunachal Pradesh: A Massive Protest Rally Against Mega Dam Construction On The Siang River

NET Web Desk

As reported, a massive rally was organised in the Upper Siang district on Thursday by the All Adi Welfare Society (AAWS) and the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum against the move to conduct a feasibility survey for the construction of a mega-dam on the Siang river.

With slogans like “No dam, no compensation and no feasibility survey” protestors raised their voices against the plan to construct a dam on the Siang River in the Dite-Dime area, as per sources.

It is further informed that a general meeting was conducted by AAWS with over 2000 attendees from East Siang, Siang and Upper Siang districts.

“Everyone in the voice made it clear that no dams will be allowed on river Siang in the Adi belt,” claimed AAWS president Takeng Taggu.

Taggu further added, “Siang is our pride and we will not allow any dam to be constructed on this river in the entire Adi belt. The government should not commit the mistake of forcibly trying to construct a dam in our area.”

“If the mega dams are allowed to be constructed, the entire Adi belt will be destroyed. We cannot let our future be destroyed for the selfish gain of a few,” he added,” He said and expressed his belief that no amount of compensation can convince the people to part ways with their land.

He further claimed that despite the invitation to the general meeting the Health Minister Alo Libang, MLAs Ojing Tasing and Kanggkong Taku and the Adi Bane Kebang did not show up.

“The government should know that we are here for a long haul. Our battle against the mega dam will be long and we are ready for it,” he added.