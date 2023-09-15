Arunachal: Rabies Outbreak In Itanagar, Health Department Raises Alarm

NET Web Desk

As per information, an alarm about an outbreak of rabies in the Jullang area near Don Bosco College and Chimpu in Itanagar has been raised by the District Medical Officer (DMO) of Itanagar Capital Region.

DMO Dr Mandip Perme informed that an 18-year-old named Nyaro Rusing was brought to TRIHMS with typical signs and symptoms of rabies on 14 Sept, in a letter to the State Surveillance Officer (SSO) of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP).

It is further informed that the patient is a first-year student at Don Bosco College who had never come into contact with any animals until July 2023 when he was bitten on the right hand palm by a two-month-old puppy.

Dr. Perme further informed that neither the patient nor the puppy received an Anti-Rabies Vaccination, leading to the death of the puppy after the bite.

He added, ” “In this regard, an alarm has been raised in the IDSP portal, and a case investigation is underway by the Rapid Response Team with HWO Jullang.”