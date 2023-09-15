Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur: ‘Withdraw Assam Rifles From The State’, Demands Meitei Group

NET Web Desk

As per reports, in a meeting with defence minister Rajnath Singh representatives of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), which represents Meitei groups, demanded the withdrawal of Assam Rifles from the state, alleging the force being baised.

It is further reported that the representatives met Singh at his residence in Delhi and submitted a memorandum, on Thursday.

They claimed in the memorandum that the Kuki groups caused embarrassment to the government by approaching the United Nations for a resolution to the Manipur crisis.

They further said that the Kuki groups have been accusing the state police of bias on one hand and have appealed to PM Narendra Modi to not withdraw Assam Rifles from the state.

