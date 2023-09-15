Rajasthan Investors Eager To Explore Opportunities In Tripura On CM Dr Manik Saha’s Invitation

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 15, 2023: A significant meeting was convened under the auspices of the ‘Federation of Rajasthan Trade and Industry (FORTI)’ in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Thursday, focusing on investment-related issues in the state of Tripura. This gathering saw the participation of approximately 60-70 prominent businessmen and investors from Rajasthan.

Adding to the event’s prestige, State Chief Minister Professor Dr. Manik Saha graced the occasion as the chief guest. The meeting commenced with a warm welcome from officials representing investment firms in Rajasthan, who greeted the Chief Minister in traditional northern attire.

During the discussions, titled ‘FORTI News,’ Chief Minister Professor Dr. Manik Saha shed light on the industry-friendly climate fostered by the Tripura government. He emphasized the myriad investment opportunities available in Tripura, spanning sectors such as tourism, healthcare, education, hospitality, real estate, import-export, rubber, and bamboo production. Furthermore, the Chief Minister highlighted the notable progress achieved under the current state government’s leadership. In a compelling appeal, Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha urged Rajasthan’s businessmen and investors to consider investing in Tripura.

The Chief Minister’s informative discourse on the government’s initiatives to promote industry and commerce resonated strongly with several Rajasthan-based businessmen, who expressed keen interest in exploring investment opportunities in Tripura. Their enthusiasm was palpable as they eagerly expressed their intention to visit Tripura in the near future.

Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha assured them of his administration’s full cooperation and support, instilling confidence in the Rajasthan businessmen and investors. This promising development has the potential to significantly bolster the economic growth of Tripura if Rajasthan’s business community begins investing in the state, thanks to the dedicated efforts of Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha.