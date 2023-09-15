Tripura: MoS Kaushal Kishore Interacts With SHGs In South District, Promotes Development Initiatives; Inspects Light House Project

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 15, 2023: Union Minister of state Kaushal Kishore made a significant visit to Santirbazar city in South Tripura District on Thursday, where he actively engaged with members of various self-help groups (SHGs) under the Santirbazar Municipal Council. His visit aimed to foster dialogue and promote developmental initiatives within the community.

Minister Kaushal Kishore commenced his visit by touring the newly established Vending Zone, a commendable project by the council. During this visit, he shared a delightful ‘Pani-Puri’ experience with local traders, reinforcing his commitment to the community.

Subsequently, the minister participated in a discussion meeting held at the Santirbazar Muktadhara auditorium. Here, he attentively listened to the experiences and challenges faced by SHG members. These members showcased how their collective efforts had positively impacted their families and contributed to the local economy. They also conveyed their hopes and recommendations for government support and facilities.

In response, Minister Kaushal Kishore lauded the remarkable efforts and accomplishments of the SHGs. He assured them of the unwavering support from the central government. The minister highlighted numerous government development programs and schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, urging SHG members to take advantage of these offerings and spread awareness.

The meeting was graced by the presence of Minister Shukla Charan Noatia, MLA Pramod Reang, District Magistrate Saju Waheed A, Santirbazar SDM Abedananda Baidya, Santirbazar Municipal Council Chairman Sapna Baidya, Vice-Chairman Satyabrata Saha, Councilor Shyamalal Debnath, and other dignitaries.

Following the meeting, Minister Kaushal Kishore visited the Vending Zone near Santirbazar New Petrol Pump, engaging with traders and praising the council’s initiative in providing a designated space for street vendors. He emphasized the importance of maintaining hygiene and quality in their businesses. The minister shared a delightful ‘Pani-Puri’ experience with all present, expressing his satisfaction with the taste.

Addressing the press, Minister Kaushal Kishore expressed his contentment with the progress and development of Santirbazar city. He pledged to relay the feedback and demands of SHG members and traders to the central government, working tirelessly to fulfill them. He extended his gratitude to the people of Santirbazar for their warm hospitality and cooperation.

Additionally, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, inspected the construction site of the Light House project in Border Gol Chakkar area during his visit to the state. Accompanied by officials from the Urban Development department and project engineers, Minister Kaushal Kishore commended the project’s quality and progress. He highlighted its potential to benefit economically disadvantaged individuals by providing them housing opportunities.

The minister praised the state government’s cooperation in implementing this scheme and reaffirmed the central government’s commitment to achieving housing for all by 2022. He noted that Tripura was leading the way in this endeavor, with plans to launch similar projects across the state soon.