Arunachal Pradesh: Gearing Up For Ziro Festival Of Music; Administration Review Preparations

NET Web Desk

Bamin Nime, Lower Subansiri DC and chairman of the Festival of Music chaired a meeting on Friday to review the preparations for the upcoming Ziro Festival of Music (ZFM), as per reports.

The DC informed, ” A core committee will be formed soon to oversee the preparations for the mega event and to supervise the traffic, security arrangements, and waste management.”

“Pool in and cooperate in making the present ZFM edition a bigger success than the previous version.” He urged all the stakeholders for cooperation and support.

Further, SP Keni Bagra informed, “Besides traffic management, police beat houses will be set up at the festival ground Biiri and Nago Putu, while mobile squads will be formed to keep a close vigil on the campsites and the surrounding areas of the festival ground.”

The District Tourism Officer Dikchu Raji assured that instant campsite registration will be done on the spot and there will be no harassment, as per sources.

Also, Tani Supun Dukun general secretary Taku Chatung shared about the issues of low funding for ZFM as compared to other mega festivals in the state and said “ZFM has become synonymous with Ziro and is reckoned as its mirror by the outside world.”

He further suggested, “ZFM should be responsible and sensible and continue to promote the spirit and slogan of ‘Zero-drug Ziro’.”

A new addition to the 10th edition of the ZFM would be the Takerv Stage wherein performances will be staged on the 29th and the 30th, as informed by ZFM director Bobby Hano.

He added “Some of the star performers include Grammy Award winner and Padma Bhushan awardee Pandit Vishnu Mohan Bhatt, to listen to whom 30 Swedish fans are coming to Ziro, while Mohit Chauhan and Farhan Akhtar are the Bollywood attractions. Local artists and bands will also get equal opportunity to perform on stage.”

However, after the festival ends, an “audit report on waste management” will be carried out by a Bangalore-based company.