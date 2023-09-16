Nagaland: ‘Horticulture Model Village’ Launched, Khonoma Becomes The First HMV

NET Web Desk

As reported, Nagaland Minister for Women Resource Development and Horticulture, Salhoutuonuo Kruse, on Friday launched ‘Horticulture Model Village (HMV)’ at Khonoma village under Kohima district. The village became the first Horticulture Model Village (HMV) in Nagaland.

A first-of-its-kind in the state, HMV as per information is a project undertaken by the State Horticulture Department under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) for 2023-2024.

Sixteen villages, one in each district, have been identified with an emphasis on increasing production of horticultural crops such as kiwi, citrus fruits, banana, pineapple, dragon fruit, Naga mircha etc., as per information.

Kruse in the launching event said “HMV is conceptualised with a vision to take horticulture development activities to all corners of the state to increase productivity and enhance economic opportunities of the farmers. The programme has been taken up to specifically boost horticulture developmental activities holistically.”

Kruse further informed that innovative and modern technology will be adopted to bring efficiency to horticulture production and enhance economic opportunities.

She also assured the farmers of every support and assistance.

The Head of the Department of Horticulture, Meyasashi, shared the department’s approach to develop “one village one crop” as a model for self-sufficiency and sustainability, laying support to the livelihood of both the rural and urban population of the state.

He further added that Kiwi plantation would be taken up at Khonoma village covering 30 hectares.