‘PM Vishwakarma’ Scheme To Be Launched By PM Modi On Vishwakarma Jayanti

NET Web Desk

As confirmed by a Government release, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the “PM Vishwakarma” scheme, at the India International Convention and Expo Centre, Dwarka in New Delhi on Vishwakarma Jayanti fall on 17 September. The scheme as mentioned first on the PM’s Independence Day speech will be for the traditional craftspeople and artisans for five financial years from 2023-24 to 2027-28.

“It has been the sustained focus of the Prime Minister to give support to the people engaged in traditional crafts. This focus is driven by the desire to not only support the artisans and craftspeople financially but also to keep the age-old tradition, culture and diverse heritage alive and flourishing through local products, art and crafts” informed the government release.

18 traditional crafts and craftspersons will be covered under the PM Vishwakarma scheme which includes: Carpenter, Boat Maker, Armourer, Blacksmith, Hammer and Tool Kit Maker

Locksmith, Goldsmith, Potters, Sculptors, Stone breakers, Cobblers (Shoesmith/ Footwear artisans), Masons, Basket/Mat/Broom Makers/Coir Weavers, Doll & Toy Makers(Traditional), Barbers, Garland makers, Washerperson, Tailors and Fishing Net Makers.

The scheme is reported to be fully funded by the Union Government with an outlay of Rs 13,000 crore.

As further informed, under the scheme, the registration process of Vishwakarma will be free of charge through Common Services Centres using a biometric-based PM biometric portal. Also, a PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, skill upgradation involving basic and advanced training, toolkit incentive of ₹15,000, collateral-free credit support up to ₹1 lakh (first tranche) and ₹2 lakh (second tranche) at a concessional interest rate of 5%, incentive for digital transactions and marketing support will be provided.