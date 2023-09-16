Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Meets PM Narendra Modi In New Delhi To Discuss State Matters

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 16, 2023: Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday, a day before his birthday, to engage in discussions covering various state-related issues. During the meeting, Chief Minister Saha extended his advanced birthday wishes and congratulations to Prime Minister Modi.

The Chief Minister also took the opportunity to brief the Prime Minister about the progress and status of several public projects underway within the state of Tripura.

It’s noteworthy that Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha embarked on a multi-day visit to Delhi, commencing on September 13. During his visit, he participated in the International Dam Protection Conference held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on September 14. He also engaged with local entrepreneurs in a workshop organized by the ‘Federation of Rajasthan Trades and Industry (FORTI)’ in Jaipur, focusing on the industrial potential in Tripura.

After meeting various Union Ministers on Friday, Chief Minister Dr. Saha held a concise meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. They discussed a range of significant topics, encompassing the current state of Tripura, the execution of central and state government developmental projects, and the Prime Minister’s flagship initiatives within the state. Chief Minister Saha sought the Prime Minister’s guidance on enhancing Tripura’s development.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Saha conveyed the best wishes of the people of Tripura to Prime Minister Modi, wishing him good health and extending congratulations on his upcoming birthday.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged India’s successful hosting of the G-20 Summit under Prime Minister Modi’s chairmanship. He presented a comprehensive overview of the state’s development programs and future plans, including progress on central and state government projects and the Prime Minister’s flagship initiatives.

In addition, Chief Minister Saha informed the Prime Minister about significant developments, such as the launch of international flight services from Agartala MBB Airport, the Maitri Bridge facilitating vehicular movement, the Agartala-Akhaura Rail Project, and the progress of the National Highway. He emphasized the state’s conducive environment for industry and the government’s efforts to attract investments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed satisfaction over Chief Minister Saha’s recent victory in two state assembly constituencies.

Chief Minister Dr. Saha, through social media, lauded the Prime Minister’s leadership and India’s achievements under his guidance, particularly highlighting the successful G-20 Summit and overall development during the last decade.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Saha reiterated his commitment to uplift the society at the grassroots level and praised the Prime Minister’s sincere efforts in driving development in Tripura. He thanked the Prime Minister on behalf of the state’s residents for his unwavering support and dedication to Tripura’s progress.

Chief Minister Manik Saha’s visit to New Delhi has reinforced the state’s commitment to development and collaboration with the central government for the welfare of its citizens.