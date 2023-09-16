Tripura: TIPRA’s Ex-Chairman Pradyot Kishore Debbarman Claimed ‘Tiprasa’ Community More Vital & Advocates For ‘Greater Tipraland’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 16, 2023: Tripura’s royal scion and ruling ADC’s TIPRA Motha former chairman Pradyot Kishore Debbarman announced that two prominent members of his party, Dinesh Debbarma and Sridham Debbarma, have departed following their denial of tickets in the previous assembly elections. Debbarman made this statement on Friday upon his return to the state, sparking discussions about the party’s internal dynamics.

Debbarman took the opportunity to distinguish TIPRA Motha’s ideology from that of the CPIM and BJP, highlighting the party’s primary objective to secure ‘Greater Tipraland’ for Tripura’s indigenous population. Despite being in the opposition, he claimed to have engaged with the Union Home Minister and other ruling party leaders to advocate for this cause.

Emphasizing his unwavering dedication to the ‘Tiprasa’ community’s welfare, Debbarman stated that he prioritizes constitutional rights and the pursuit of ‘Greater Tipraland’ above the party’s popularity or electoral success, pledging to persist in this struggle for as long as he lives.

Nevertheless, political analysts have observed a decline in TIPRA Motha’s influence and strength since the 2023 assembly elections, where the party secured only 13 seats out of the total 60. The party’s lack of candidate announcements for the forthcoming by-elections is interpreted as a signal of its diminishing prominence. Some sources have even reported that Pradyot Kishore Debbarman declared the 2023 elections as his final political battle, leaving the party’s future uncertain.