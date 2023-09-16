Tripura: Transgender Group Saves Pregnant Woman And Delivers Baby

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 16, 2023: In a remarkable display of humanity and compassion, a group of third gender people in Tripura rescued a mentally unbalanced pregnant woman and helped her deliver a baby girl at their home.

The incident took place on Friday near Banduar Radio Centre in Udaipur under Gomati district, where ten transgender people have been living on government land for a long time.

The group, led by Mustafa Sheikh alias Jhumur, spotted the woman wandering around and moaning in pain. They sheltered her and took her to Tripura Sundari sub-divisional hospital, where she was referred to Gomati district hospital.

However, at the district hospital, they faced negligence and indifference from the medical staff, who allegedly ignored them or looked at them with disdain. The doctor who examined the woman said that it would take 10 to 15 days for the baby to be born and left.

The third gender group decided to take the woman to their home in Banduar, where they cared for her and delivered the baby naturally within 16 hours. They then took the mother and the child to Maharani Primary Hospital, where they were reported to be healthy.

The group also contacted Child Line, an initiative of the Gomti District Child Welfare Office, and handed over the custody of the child to them. However, they expressed their desire to adopt the child and raise her as their own. They broke down in tears as they parted with the baby on Friday afternoon at the Child Welfare Office.

Jhulan Chandra Das, the chairman of the Gomti District Committee of Child Welfare Department, praised Jhumur and others for their noble deed and said that they could apply for legal adoption of the child if they wanted. He also said that this incident showed how the third gender people of the society had introduced humanity to everyone.