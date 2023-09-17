PM Narendra Modi Launches “Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana” To Empower Artisanal Workers: MoS Pratima Bhoumik

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 17, 2023: In a significant move to uplift the skills and livelihoods of India’s artisanal workers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the “Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana” on his birthday. The announcement was made by Union Home Minister Pratima Bhowmik during the inaugural ceremony held at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here in Agartala city on Sunday.

The “Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana” is set to benefit a diverse group of professionals, including workers, goldsmiths, and handicraftsmen. It specifically targets individuals from the OBC and SC communities who are engaged in 18 different professions. The scheme allocates a substantial budget of 17,000 crores for this initiative.

Under this scheme, individuals involved in the aforementioned professions will receive comprehensive training. Upon completion of their training, they will have access to financial support, including a maximum loan of Rs 2 lakh at an annual interest rate of 5 percent on favorable terms.

The Prime Minister launched the project virtually, emphasizing the importance of preserving India’s rich cultural heritage and diverse traditions. Minister Santana Chakma, West District’s DM Debapriya Bardhan, and other dignitaries also participated in the virtual launch ceremony held at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here in Agartala city.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik underscored the Prime Minister’s commitment to uplifting the marginalized sections of society through various projects implemented over the past nine years. She acknowledged that while several projects had been introduced in the country previously, the successful execution and tangible benefits had often been lacking.

Minister Ratan Lal Nath provided insights into the achievements of several successful projects, noting that even those who initially criticized them were now reaping the benefits. He emphasized that a sense of self-reliance had been instilled among the people.

The “Vishwakarma Kushal Samman Yojana” aims to preserve and enrich India’s ancient heritage, culture, and diverse artistic traditions through the promotion of local products, arts, and crafts. The scheme will offer a toolkit incentive of Rs 15,000 for skill enhancement, coupled with both basic and advanced training. Additionally, it will provide collateral-free credit assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh in the primary phase and Rs 2 lakh in the secondary phase.

This ambitious initiative marks a significant step towards empowering India’s skilled artisans and promoting the nation’s unique cultural heritage.