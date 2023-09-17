Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Celebrates PM Narendra Modi’s Birthday With Inmates Of Old Age Home

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 17, 2023: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 73rd birthday, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Sunday paid a visit to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Old Age Home, Juvenile Home & Institute at Narsingarh in the outskirts of Agartala city to convey his well wishes. In a gesture of goodwill, the Chief Minister distributed fruits and sweets among the residents of the old-age home, fostering a sense of community and celebration.

During his visit, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha engaged in meaningful exchanges of ideas and skills with the residents, addressing various aspects of the state and central government activities. He underscored the significance of the Prime Minister’s visionary leadership in steering the nation towards progress and development.

The inmates of the old-age home expressed their confidence that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stewardship, India will continue to advance in the days to come. They extended a warm welcome to the Chief Minister with flowers, acknowledging his efforts in supporting their well-being.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s contributions have elevated India’s stature on the global stage, positioning the nation as a world leader within the G-20. His unprecedented initiatives have been characterized by a focus on the welfare of the most vulnerable segments of society, reshaping the landscape of the country. Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha emphasized that the transformative changes witnessed in the state were made possible due to the visionary leadership of Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha also conveyed his birthday wishes to the Prime Minister. It’s noteworthy that the Chief Minister had a substantial discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Delhi. The discussions encompassed various facets of state development and overall progress. The Prime Minister’s guidance towards reaching the furthest corners of society was a central theme of their conversation.

Upon his return to the state, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha shared that several state issues were addressed in the meeting, including discussions about upcoming by-elections in two state assemblies. The Prime Minister extended his congratulations to the BJP for their victory in these elections. The discussion also delved into the burgeoning industrial sector in the state and the inflow of external investors. Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha reiterated the state government’s commitment to align its initiatives with the Prime Minister’s vision and the paramount importance of addressing the concerns of every citizen in the state.

The meeting served as a testament to the cooperative spirit of state and central leadership in fostering growth and development across the region.