Amrita Sher-Gil’s ‘The Story Teller’ Sells For Rs 61.8 Crore; Sets A World Record

NET Web Desk

As per information, Indian artist Amrita Sher-Gil’s 1937 work ‘The Story Teller’ has been sold for Rs 61.8 crore setting a world record for the highest price ever for an artwork by an Indian artist.

Exhibited at Saffronart’s ‘Evening Sale: Modern Art’, the event also showcased the important works of 70 other remarkable artists including SH Raza, Akbar Padamsee, MF Husain, FN Souza, and VS Gaitonde.

It is to be mentioned that women occupied the dominant subjects with European and Indian influences translated together into a unique artistic language in most of Sher-Gil’s works.

Sher-Gil, known as one of the greatest avant-garde women artists of the early 20th century and a pioneer of modern Indian art,

was born in 1913 in Budapest to an Indian aristocratic father and a Hungarian-Jewish mother. They moved to Shimla when she was eight years old where her early formal art lessons started. She was greatly influenced by post-impressionism and bohemian culture during her student days at the Ecole des Beaux-Arts in Paris in the early ’30s.

With an artistic flair and creative sensibility, Sher-Gil is considered one of the greatest Indian artists of all time. She died at an early age of 28, in 1941.