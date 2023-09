NET Web Desk

The famous Indian Travel influencer Taniya Khanijow wins praises from Arunachal CM Pema Khandu for her recently released passion project ‘Safar Anjana’ which was shot in Mechuka, Arunachal Pradesh.

Taking to X, the Arunachal CM shared her video with a caption, “How Beautiful is Arunachal. Thanks to @taniyakhanijow for showing to the world, the beauty of our state, through her captivating lens.”