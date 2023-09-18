Assam: Another Cyber Fraud Busted In Guwahati; One Dead

NET Web Desk

As per reports, just after a major cyber fraud was busted, a woman identified as Tangsi K Sangma, originally from the neighbouring state Meghalaya, residing in Guwahati, allegedly fell from her flat on the sixth floor of Subansiri Apartment, adjacent to the Government Press in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidam area and died on Saturday.

On Sunday police reportedly detained a man identified as Mahendra Chand from the same apartment in connection with the matter who reportedly seems to be linked to another major cyber fraud case under investigation by the Guwahati Police.

The police have taken Mahendra into custody for five days, as per reports.

As informed by Government officials, it has been found in the investigation that several employees of the recently busted fraudulent call centres were regular visitors to the apartment from which the woman fell to her death.

The fraudsters allegedly discussed and charted out plans and courses of action during meetings at the apartment.

However, the police reportedly have now shifted from considering the death to be an accident to being a suicide. The woman might have jumped to death after the cyber fraud was busted with several people arrested, said the Police.

The Police have kept the body of the deceased woman at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) morgue for autopsy.