Meghalaya: Stuck In Traffic, Woman Delivers Inside Vehicle; Newborn Dies

NET Web Desk

In an alarming incident, on Saturday, a pregnant woman on her way to the hospital in Shillong, was forced to deliver her baby inside a tourist vehicle after she was stuck in traffic.

As reported, the baby could not survive and died before receiving any medical care and the mother was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, Mairang.

The pregnant woman reportedly hails from Mawthawniaw village in West Khasi Hills and was stuck in a massive traffic jam at Ksehkohlong near Pamphyrnai Lake on National Highway 44(E) for three hours, caused due to a fishing competition organised at Pamphyrnai Lake.

It was informed by the woman’s family members that despite making appeals the passersby did not pay heed to their request.

On reaching Umlieh they faced another traffic congestion caused by the same competition and there the woman went into labour and delivered the baby.

The family further claimed that an ambulance which was supposed to pick them up from Umlieh was also stuck in the same traffic for over an hour.