Meghalaya: Vehicle With 6 Travellers Caught Fire; No Injuries Reported

NET Web Desk

In a rare incident, a vehicle with six travellers heading to Laitlum caught fire along the Shillong-Jowai road at Laitkor Nongmadan on Sunday afternoon, as informed.

The driver of the vehicle informed the police that after sensing smoke coming out of the engine he stopped the vehicle and all the occupants rushed out of the vehicle before a massive fire engulfed it.

As per reports, the cause of the fire is due to problems with the wiring.

However, the vehicle was gutted before fire tenders arrived on the spot, police officials said.