Adivasi Adhikar Rashtriya Manch National Conference Commences In Tamil Nadu: Jitendra Chaudhury Calls For Constitutional Protection

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 19, 2023: The 4th All India Conference of the Adivasi Adhikar Rashtriya Manch (AARM) kicked off on Tuesday with a vibrant inaugural ceremony held in Namakkai, Tamil Nadu. The three-day conference brings together leaders and activists from across the nation to deliberate on crucial issues affecting Adivasi communities.

The opening day of the national conference saw the presence of prominent figures within the AARM leadership, including AARM President Brinda Karat and General Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury. The gathering provided a platform for leaders to address the pressing concerns facing Adivasi communities in India.

In his keynote address, General Secretary Chaudhury emphasized the urgent need to defend, protect, and fortify the constitutional rights and occupations of Adivasi people. He remarked, “Until we can defend, protect, and strengthen our constitution and our rights, no one, including the Adivasi population, will be immune to adversity. This conference holds great significance as it marks our first national gathering since 2017, when we convened in Vishakhapatnam. The six-year hiatus, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, underscores the importance of this reunion.”

Chaudhury went on to outline the conference’s objectives, stating, “During our deliberations, we will prioritize discussions on the most pressing issues in our political, social, and cultural arenas. We will make decisions and resolve to safeguard our rights. However, we recognize that the responsibility to defend these rights cannot rest solely on the shoulders of Adivasi communities. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the democratic fabric of this nation also strengthens cultural and religious harmony, which forms the backbone of our freedom struggle and the spirit of the constitution.”

The 4th All India Conference of AARM is expected to serve as a platform for fruitful discussions, collaboration, and strategizing to protect the rights and interests of Adivasi communities across India. The conference will continue for the next two days, with participants expected to formulate concrete plans and proposals to address the challenges faced by Adivasi populations.