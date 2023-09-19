Assam: Congress Leader Bhupen Borah Seeks Withdrawal Of Fellowship Conferred To CM Himanta Biswa Sarma By Singapore Government

NET Web Desk

As reported, in an open letter to Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, Congress president Bhupen Borah urged the Singapore government to withdraw their decision to confer CM Himanta Biswa Sarma with the prestigious Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship.

Mr Borah reportedly while accusing CM Himanta Biswa Sharma of several financial scams wrote on X, ” Himanta Biswa Sarma exemplifies the opposite of everything that Lee Kuan Yew stood for. He stands for all that is wrong in Indian politics. He has regularly made highly communalised statements against minorities. His political comments are also vulgar in the extreme, for which a local court has summoned him. His government, while organising one public spectacle after another, has failed to provide basic services to citizens. And all this while, the state has gone deeper and deeper into indebtedness”.