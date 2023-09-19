India-Canada Relations: From Friends To Foe?

NET Web Desk

As per reports, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau citing a credible link by Canadian Intelligence stated before the Canadian parliament that the Indian government could be directly involved in the killing of Canadian-Sikh Hardeep Singh, who was the head of the Khalistan Tiger Force, which is designated a terrorist outfit in India.

“Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty. It’s contrary to the fundamental rules by which free, open and democratic societies conduct themselves,” Trudeau said.

He also reportedly stated about raising the issue with PM Modi at the G-20 Summit early this month.

Following this, as per reports, the Canadian Foreign Minister on Monday announced that Pavan Kumar Rai, the head of the Canadian unit of the Research and Analysis Wing, the Indian foreign intelligence service, has been expelled.

However, the Indian government reportedly on Tuesday rejected Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations that Delhi may be linked to the assassination of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil, expelled a senior Canadian diplomat on Tuesday and stated the allegations as “absurd and motivated”.

A senior government official reportedly said on Friday that the negotiations between India and Canada on the free trade agreement (FTA), which resumed after a decade, have come to a halt due to political concerns and the negotiations will resume once the “political issues” are resolved.