Man Arrested With Firearms And Magazines At Jirania Railway Station In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 19, 2023: In a significant development, a timely tip-off has resulted in the apprehension of a man in possession of two firearms and four magazines at Jirania Railway Station, located in the West District of Tripura.

The individual in question, identified as Dipankar Sen, was traveling aboard the Kanchanjunga Express from Hojai, Assam, when he was intercepted and detained by vigilant Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel during a routine inspection.

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury disclosed that the RPF team recovered two 7.65 mm pistols in Sen’s possession.

Astonishingly, one of these firearms was manufactured in the United States, while the other originated from China. Following his detention, Sen confessed to the authorities that he had acquired these weapons from Nagaland with the intention of smuggling them into Bangladesh.

Dipankar Sen, a resident of Devipur in the Sepahijala district, is currently under police custody. Legal proceedings are underway, and Sen will soon be produced before a court of law to face charges related to his unlawful possession and alleged smuggling activities.

